Despite an injury scare, Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović happy with win over Augsburg— a team leader in the making?

Aleksandar Pavlović scored his first professional goal for Bayern Munich in their 3-2 win away at Augsburg during matchday 19.

The Munich-born academy graduate spoke to the press after the match about the win, saying, “I’m very happy, these are very important points. It’s never easy in Augsburg, that’s why we’re even happier. We had to be very focused today. The penalty at the end was bitter, but overall we deserved to win.” (@iMiaSanMia)

Pavlović might have scored an important goal, but putting that achievement aside, the player had an exceptional night. Dictating the tempo of the match, Pavlović completed 96% of his passes (FotMob). The 19-year-old impressed off the ball as well, completing five defensive actions.

Pavlović’s night came to an early end as he limped off in the 90th minute with a potential injury, but Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser reported what really happened, as after the match the player was captured saying, “It was a really nasty cramp, but it’s not too bad now. I’m very happy and proud of my first goal for FC Bayern.” (via @iMiaSanMia)

An injury to Joshua Kimmich late in the match against Union Berlin meant that Pavlović was selected to deputize for the former German national team captain. It seems that the youngster was not only up for the challenge in terms of how he played but with his leadership qualities as well.

Pavlović was constantly communicating with his teammates and could often be seen pointing and organizing the players around him throughout the match. While it’s too early to make a definitive call, it’s possible that Pavlović could end up filling a Müller-shaped hole when the veteran attacker eventually retires.