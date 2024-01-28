 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané changes agency, but extension still looks to be in play

Leroy Sané could be nearing an extension with Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by R. Mitterer/FC Bayern via Getty Images

In preparation for his upcoming contract negotiation, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has changed his representation per Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl:

Leroy Sané has informed Christoph Freund this week that he’s changing his agency. Sané will no longer be represented by Fali Ranadani. His new agent is lawyer Christian Schmid from ‘11WINS’ agency, who also represents Jamal Musiala.

Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau provided additional context on the move:

Leroy Sané has separated from his advisor Fali Ramadini. The lawyer Christian Schmid from the 11WINS agency is now representing the national player and will also lead the contract negotiations with FC Bayern in the coming months. Image first reported.

11WINS also advises Sané’s friend Jamal Musiala as well as Paul Wanner and Tarek Buchmann. The relationship between FCB and the agency is considered to be very good and trusting.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, the move does not look like it will hinder contract discussions. Talks are planned for the coming weeks and Sané “can imagine” a long-term contract with the Bavarians:

The Bayern bosses aim to have talks with the management of

@leroy_sane

in the next weeks. There is still no written new offer from the club, but this doesn’t carry much significance.

➡️ Bayern intends to conclude business in the winter transfer window before addressing further contract extensions

➡️ Talks with #Sané are planned to happen soon as he’s a key player for the future ✔️

Sané, he can imagine to sign a new long-term contract. However, a final decision will take some time. @SkySportDE

It can be assumed that this is all good news for the player and the club. With some rumors pointing the Germany international to Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, or Manchester City, this most recent news should ease the worries of some fans.

