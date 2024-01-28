Report: Bayern Munich, Arsenal set for Martín Zubimendi transfer battle

Bayern Munich reportedly has a #1 target for the 2024 summer transfer window, and it is Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi.

The 24-year-old Spaniard is a hot commodity on the market, however, and the Bavarians are set to face stiff competition from Arsenal in the Premier League. Sport Bild has the report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Martín Zubimendi is Bayern’s priority target for the midfield in the summer. However, the club will face tough competition from Arsenal for the player - coach Mikel Arteta has already spoken to him and Zubimendi can imagine a move if Arsenal get serious [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

CaughtOffside revealed that, per Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Zubimendi is the replacement for Fulham’s João Palhinha in Bayern’s search for a new No. 6 for Thomas Tuchel. Falk also highlighted that Zubimendi shares an agent with Xabi Alonso, the Bayer Leverkusen coach also rumored to be on the minds of the Bayern brass.

Arsenal made a huge signing in defensive midfield last summer by poaching 25-year-old Declan Rice from West Ham. Zubimendi reportedly has a €60m release clause, but the Gunners have been methodical and successful in landing their top targets of late. Falk also points out the Spanish connection — with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta — as a point in the Gunners’ favor.