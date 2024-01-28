Report: Bayern Munich evaluating Arijon Ibrahimović as first-team candidate

Is a talented forward named Ibrahimović in Bayern Munich’s future?

18-year-old Arijon Ibrahimović (no relation to Zlatan) is one of several exciting talents in attack to emerge in recent years, joining the likes of Paul Wanner, Jamal Musiala, and Frans Krätzig. Ibrahimović, however, is on his way out — spending this season on loan with Serie A side Frosinone, who have a low-cost buy option as part of the deal.

Bayern, however, might just decide to shell out to bring their player back — at least at some point in the future. From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

(Bayern sporting director) Christoph Freund is watching Arijon Ibrahimović’s path very closely. If Frosinone exercises the purchase option, Bayern has a buyback option of 11 million € . It is now being discussed whether he would have a chance of playing with the professionals if he returned. [Bayern Insider, @cfbayern , @altobelli13]

Ibrahimović has made a handful of starts for the Serie A side and is making his case for being able to handle top-flight football. Per Sofascore, he has lined up primarily on the left wing...where, of course, Bayern also enjoy the services of Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, and Musiala.

If one of those players leaves in an upcoming transfer window, though, Bayern at least have an “internal” option ready to activate — should he wish to return.