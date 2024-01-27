Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Phew, Bayern Munich got away with that one. After going 3-1 up courtesy of goals by Aleksandar Pavlović, Alphonso Davies, and Harry Kane, no one would have expected FC Augsburg to make it a nervous finish for Bayern by getting two penalties in quick succession in the dying minutes of the game. Anyway, it was still an important win — no one can argue with three points. Unfortunately, said three points also came at the cost of some important injuries.

In this episode, we discuss the following topics:

The starting lineups of the game.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and how he set up his team.

The individual performance of one Aleksandar Pavlović.

The future of Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.