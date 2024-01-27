Thomas Tuchel grateful with Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Augsburg with a thin squad

Bayern Munich secured their second win on the bounce, besting FC Augsburg 3-2 in what was well and truly a frenetic match for the majority of the 90 minutes plus stoppage time.

A win is a win for Bayern, though, and they have continued their response to losing 1-0 to Werder Bremen in winning fashion, keeping the pressure on Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Augsburg thought they had taken the lead in the 12th minute through Elvis Rexhbecaj, but he was ruled too be ever so marginally offside just before he volleyed past Manuel Neuer and VAR replays showed that it was, in fact, the right decision.

Augsburg, despite having finished the match with two penalties, were also correctly denied a penalty kick in the 6th minute when Matthijs de Ligt was booked for handling the ball just outside the box and the ensuing free kick went right into Bayern’s wall.

Aleksandar Pavlović and Alphonso Davies both scored in the first half to give Bayern a two goal cushion which was halved by Ermedin Demirović six minutes before Harry Kane’s 58th minute goal. It was Demirović again who converted Augsburg’s second spot kick after Neuer had saved their first that setup a cagey finish for Bayern.

After the match, Thomas Tuchel cut a rather relieved figure and the Bayern manager was delighted for his side to have taken three points from the Bavarian derby, all things considered. Bayern’s injury list is mounting, and Kingsley Coman was added to the list with his injury in the first half that occurred during the sequence of play during Pavlović’s goal.

“We’re happy with the result. We knew we would have a bit of a makeshift lineup today due to the injuries and we knew it would be a difficult game. We had to be fluid in our game and had to go for the challenges. We were lucky at the start of the game, then scored two goals. In the end things got turbulent with the two penalties for Augsburg. Compliments to Augsburg for their performance. I’m happy with the performance and approach of my team,” Tuchel explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

After all, Tuchel did have to field a back line that had yet to have played with one another before comprised of De Ligt, Eric Dier, Raphaël Guerreiro and Alphonso Davies with Leon Goretzka and Pavlović just ahead of them as the midfield pivot. The injury problems give added impetus to the importance of Bayern signing Sacha Boey from Galatasaray and perhaps even bringing in one or two more players before the transfer window closes.

