Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-2 escape against Augsburg

Reeling from last week’s loss, Bayern Munich are out with a point to prove as they faced Augsburg and ran out 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Aleksandar Pavlović, Alphonso Davies, and Harry Kane. Who stood out today?

Jersey Swap: FC Augsburg

This is a point in time where Bayern can make any lesser team look 10 times better. With the entirety of the team giving Bayern conniptions, then why not just give the award to all 11 players? Augsburg’s players are worth way less than Bayern’s, yet they played better for the most part of the match.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

This was between Davies and Raphaël Guerreiro. Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier were both meh while the other two were more active in the build up to the attacks; Guerreiro was decent in a position he played first time. Davies got a goal, so he gets the nod.

Der Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

The only other midfielder worthy of an award. Much like Leroy Sané, Musiala kept knocking on Augsburg’s door and caused the cross-state Bavarians all sorts of problems but no end product to show for.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Although most of the wingers were largely invisible (or injured, in the case of Kingsley Coman), Sané worked his socks off the whole match. Even though he couldn’t score a goal, he shifted his focus into defense and tracks back.

Meister of the Match: Aleksandar Pavlović

There’s not a lot to pick from when the entire team was uninspiring for most of the match. The fact that 19-year-old Pavlović got the breakthrough and played as you would expect from a Bayern CDM, there’s no doubt that he will pick up the Meister. He exceeds all expectations and is a strong shout for a spot as starting midfielder.

One last thing before you go: