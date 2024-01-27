 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman pictured on crutches after picking up a serious injury against Augsburg

There are very few players with worse injury luck than Coman.

By Grumpy_Opa_Takes
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich managed to snag a second consecutive win after having lost to Werder Bremen on Matchday 18. Unfortunately, the night’s victory was marred by a first-half injury sustained by Kingsley Coman in the scuffle that led to Aleksandar Pavlović scoring his first professional goal for Bayern.

Coman seemed to hurt his knee while sliding to try and reach the ball after it was whipped into the Augsburg box from a Raphaël Guerreiro corner kick.

As captured by Sky Sports journalist Torben Hoffmann, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund spoke about Coman’s injury after the match, saying, “Things aren’t looking so good for Coman. He fell on his knee. He is now being examined in Munich. Not much can happen anymore.”

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel also painted a bleak picture regarding the injury, stating, “It’s a knee injury — we have to wait for the scans. But it’s a pretty serious injury.” (@iMiaSanMia)

If enough concern wasn’t already raised, Coman was pictured leaving the stadium on crutches after the match. All fans can hope for is a speedy recovery for Mr. Lisbon.

