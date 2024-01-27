Leon Goretzka slams the condition of the pitch in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 away win to Augsburg

Bayern Munich managed to walk away with the win against Augsburg despite some late penalty drama and a pitch that seemed to be more mud than grass.

Earlier in the season Bayern saw themselves knocked out of the DFB Pokal against Saarbrücken in a match that had similarly poor conditions, giving Bayern fans cause to worry upon laying eyes on Augsburg’s torrid turf.

It seems Leon Goretzka is an avid reader of Bavarian Grass Works, as he was very displeased with the pitch in Augsburg. Framing the issue by mentioning the uncertainty caused by Bayern’s current injury woes Sky Sports captured Goretzka saying, “We’ve had bad news over the past few days with injuries and we played with a back four that we’ve never played with before. We knew what awaits us here — incredibly unattractive football in my opinion.”(via @iMiaSanMia)

Bayern’s bulky box-to-box midfielder really dropped the hammer with his next statement, acknowledging that “We always say we want to see attractive football, but that’s not possible at all when you have to play on a pitch like this, I don’t understand. But we still achieved a valuable win”

While everyone surrounding the club will have been happy to win, the injury of Kingsley Coman is certainly a mood killer. The question of whether Coman would’ve succumbed to an injury had the pitch conditions been better is unavoidable.

Such poor playing conditions are far from ideal, the Augsburg lawn keepers better be scrambling to improve their playing field before their next home match.

