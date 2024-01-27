Report: Paris Saint-Germain rejected on inquiry for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt

According to RMC Sport journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, Paris Saint-Germain lobbed an inquiry over to Bayern Munich for center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Talk about bad timing.

In the midst of Bayern Munich’s backline becoming thoroughly depleted, the Bavarians were not in any position to entertain moving on from a player, who might not exactly be a favorite of head coach Thomas Tuchel:

❗️Les dirigeants du PSG qui veulent un renfort en défense ont sondé le Bayern pour Matthijs De Ligt ces derniers jours



Les Bavarois ne veulent pas vendre



❗️ PSG leaders who want reinforcement in defense have sounded out Bayern for Matthijs De Ligt in recent days The Bavarians do not want to sell ➡️ For Mukiele, PSG wanted to include a purchase option for a departure to Munich + find a replacement for him

With Josip Stanišić on loan, Kim Min-jae on international duty, Noussair Mazraoui on international and hurt (!?), Bouna Sarr out for the season, and Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, and Joshua Kimmich all also banged up, this was not an ideal time for any club to come calling for De Ligt.

More than ever, Bayern Munich needs the Dutchman to show his talent and be the boss on the backline.

