Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

A week ago, Bayern Munich had a nearly full squad (barring a couple of players on international duty) with only a scant few injuries, none of them being starters. So much can change in a week, huh?

Now, Thomas Tuchel finds himself without Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, and Konrad Laimer. All three would have started this game if fit. The team has zero natural right-backs heading into this game, and the last two performances (a 0-1 loss to Werder Bremen and a 1-0 win over Union Berlin) did not inspire confidence. FC Augsburg are a team that pushes Bayern Munich even when times are good, which they are most definitely not at the moment. Can the players find a way to win and narrow the gap to Leverkusen further?

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify!

Match Info

Location: Augsburg Arena, Augsburg, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

