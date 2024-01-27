Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City has figure for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies holstered; PSG’s Kylian Mbappé to play in Olympics?; Lothar Matthäus unhappy with Bayern’s transfer window; Liverpool to get...Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was dropped to the bench for the club’s midweek victory over Union Berlin, but because of international duty absences and injuries to several key players, the Canadian will likely get the nod against FC Augsburg.

Every performance moving forward will be watched closely by Bayern Munich because the German club has to decide exactly how much it wants to offer the 23-year-old to extend his contract. Should the club decided against that kind of move, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is rumored to be ready to propose a €70 million transfer deal to Bayern Munich for the left-back:

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay €70 million to sign Alphonso Davies, a target for Real Madrid. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alphonso Davies is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Premier League champions are ready to fork out €70 million to sign the Bayern Munich full-back. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is also a target for La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

Davies has a lot of thinking to do — as does Bayern Munich. The club likely wants to retain the speedster, but might not want to meet any lofty salary demands that he might have. Breaking the salary budget is undoubtedly less of a concern for Manchester City and its deep pockets.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé could be angling to play in the Olympics:

Kylian Mbappe will demand to play at this summer’s Olympic Games as part of his contract talks, which would see him miss most of pre-season. Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to that request but Real Madrid are yet to do so.

Bayern Munich has had yet another insane week.

A loss to Werder Bremen, a win over Union Berlin, a few key injuries, a dozen or so transfer rumors...as the Talking Heads once said, “Same as it ever was.”

To help stay competitive through this stretch Bayern Munich might have to spend more money than it is really comfortable with. Needless to say, a lot can still happen...but will anything actually go down? Let’s discuss:

Analyzing the state of the team and why Thomas Tuchel still seems to be refusing to do the obvious. There could be a disconnect between Tuchel and his bosses, but no move is imminent.

Would Hansi Flick come back and would it work if he did?

Does Tuchel hate Leon Goretzka?

Examining the latest transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich.

What should Bayern Munich do with Alphonso Davies?

Is there any reason to starting being concerned with Leroy Sané?

Should we expect any surprises at the end of this transfer window?

Prior to news breaking regarding a rumored deal between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, club legend Lothar Matthäus had some strong takes about the Rekordmeister’s transfer dealings:

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has torn into his former club’s loan acquisition of Eric Dier and links with Kieran Trippier. Matthaus suggested that welcoming a Tottenham benchwarmer or bringing in older players was not in line with the club’s identity. The Bundesliga champions have loaned in Dier, who has played four games all season, and are expected to bid again for Trippier having had a loan and a lowball transfer approach snubbed. “Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements? Eric Dier wasn’t necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently,” Matthaus told the Sky 90 podcast. I remember Uli Hoeness (Bayern’s honorary president) once saying that, ‘We won’t be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs’. The latest transfer looks different.” “Kieran Trippier would be a similar case. That’s not Bayern Munich for me. Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Aleksander Pavlovic sat out against Bremen and wasn’t substituted. When he did play, he was always outstanding. Bayern Munich have very good youth players and Christoph Freund (Bayern’s sporting director) is responsible for that. He has a good network. In the summer it was said, ‘We can let (Benjamin) Pavard and (Josip) Stanisic go and get someone else instead’, and then they didn’t get anyone else. As a result, they’ve got problems at right-back and in the centre. They thought, ‘We’ll manage that’. No, they reacted too late. The team can’t find itself.”

Related Sacha Boey transfer to Bayern Munich is a DONE DEAL via Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool FC could be ready to make a play for Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger:

Liverpool have made an offer to sign Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rüdiger, who is open to a return to the Premier League. The German wants to listen to Liverpool’s offer but may be using it as. a tactic to seal a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich bounced back into the win column with a midweek victory over Union Berlin, which was much needed.

While not everything was great in the aftermath of the match, the boys did pick up three points. The Bavarians were dominant in the victory, but the downside was that a few players picked up injuries, which could make things interesting against FC Augsburg. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, and maybe even Joshua Kimmich.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — one back three option and one back four formation.

A prediction on the match.

Romelu Lukaku thinks the Saudi Pro League could be the next big thing in world football:

Romelu Lukaku: “In the next two years I see Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best”.



“The clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the 'big' players here. They are improving a lot”.



“It could be the best competition in the world”. pic.twitter.com/PPBfoyjWGd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

There was a rumor floating that Bayern Munich was attempting to recall right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Morocco, but the national team’s coach, Walid Regragui, denied the claim:

Walid Regragui on Mazraoui: “I don’t know where you got the information from that Bayern want to recall him, but we have all rights to him during the AFCON. He is with us. By the way, it’s possible that he will play tomorrow.” @HanifBerkane

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin hooked up for a very testy makeup game, which saw the Bavarians prevail 1-0.

It was hard to pinpoint many flaws from Bayern Munich as the Rekordmeister was dominant in nearly every aspect of the match — except for the scoreboard.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup and the differences between this match and how Tuchel aligned the squad last weekend vs. Werder Bremen.

A rundown of the subs and scoring (this game felt like Bayern Munich should have scored more goal, right?).

Raphaël Guerreiro took advantage of his opportunity didn’t he?

Some thoughts on why the game was a dominant effort, but somehow left us feeling a little unfulfilled.

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Matija Popović has joined AC Monza before making his permanent move Napoli in the summer: