Help is on the way — in about six weeks: Serge Gnabry making progress in rehab for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich wingers Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane have racked up a lot of wear-and-tear this season.

With Serge Gnabry out with an injury, the duo — along with seldom-used options on the flank like Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, and Jamal Musiala — have had to carry a big workload for the left wing and right wing positions. Now, though, Gnabry’s comeback has a timeline for his return.

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner, Gnabry is making progress and could be ready to return to the squad in six weeks:

❗️ Update Serge #Gnabry: Nach #kicker-Informationen befindet sich der Angreifer in seinem Reha-Plan in etwa bei Halbzeit. Er wird dem #fcbayern voraussichtlich noch bis Anfang März fehlen. In rund sechs Wochen sollte er, wenn alles glatt läuft, sein Comeback geben können. ⚪️ — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) January 24, 2024

❗️ Update Serge #Gnabry: According to #kicker information, the attacker is about halfway through his rehab plan. He will probably be missing from #fcbayern until the beginning of March. If everything goes smoothly, he should be able to make his comeback in around six weeks. ⚪️

Gnabry’s season has been marred by uneven play and injuries, but the Germany international still possesses the talent to make an impact in the Bayern Munich lineup. Where he fits into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the rest of the season, remains to be seen, though.

Gnabry has one goal and no assists in 11 games across all competitions this season.