New leaks of Germany’s away kit for Euro 2024

The away shirt is looking better than originally suspected.

By Jack Laushway
FBL-WC-2022-GERMANY-LOGO Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The eyes will all be on Germany this summer as the European football giants host Europe’s biggest competition, Euro 2024. With some forgettable performances at major tournaments in recent years, Die Mannschaft is looking to impress this summer. With the recent kit leaks over the past few months, Germany’s look for the tournament has looked questionable to say the least. However, things don’t seem as bad as initially anticipated.

While Germany still seems to be repping a pink and purple combo, the latest leak is a significant improvement from prior versions. The initial leak from Footy Headlines looked far less appealing:

However, the latest version (seen below) features black sides and a tasteful use of unique colors. No doubt the shirt will still be scrutinized, as far as a pink and purple combination goes, it looks alright.

Perhaps that same mantra will apply to Germany at their home tournament. Better than expected.

