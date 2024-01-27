Report: Bayern Munich bosses surprised by lack of recent playing time for Mathys Tel

When Mathys Tel burst onto the scene at the beginning of Bayern Munich’s 2023/24 season as a lethal goal-scoring super-sub, it looked like the start of a meteoric rise.

However, just as the Bavarians themselves have hit a slog, so too has Tel found playing time — and chances to dazzle — harder to come by.

While the Bayern coaches and bosses are preaching patience, though, Tel’s slide down the Bayern depth chart is drawing some circling vultures — in the form of Premier League teams dangling the opportunity for something more. Fortunately there is no danger of a transfer, for now.

Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke have the report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Christoph Freund and Bayern bosses are convinced that Mathys Tel will eventually establish himself at Bayern despite the recent lack of game time. There’s also some surprise within the club’s hierarchy that Thomas Tuchel has rarely played Tel lately. The Frenchman is attracting interest from several clubs. English Premier League clubs, in particular, want to lure him with the prospect of more game time. But a move away from Bayern is currently not an option for Tel as he wants to remain patient and continue to fight in order to make himself indispensable for Tuchel [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke]

Hopefully for Bayern, the situation remains this calm.

Tel has made appearances in 14 of Bayern’s 18 Bundesliga matches to date but only accrued 272 minutes total, per fbref — less than 20 minutes per match, or about 3.0 full 90s. His playing time has come mostly on the wing, particularly the left — a position that can also be manned by Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala.