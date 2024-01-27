Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich likes Thomas Tuchel’s style

Bayern Munich back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich played a massive role in the team’s early season success.

Now, while sitting behind all-world starter Manuel Neuer, Ulreich has had some time to reflect on the state of things, including coach Thomas Tuchel and his management style.

“He’s a very, very good coach. The way he communicates in the team, his tactical knowledge, everything is at a very high level. He took us at a step forward since last spring. For him it wasn’t an easy situation when he first joined. There were no automatisms that are normally expected at FC Bayern. It was tough, but he solved it well. In a short time, he had the challenge to change everything so we get back on track as quickly as possible,” Ulreich told kicker’s Georg Holzner and Mario Krischel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “With him, you know where you stand. That’s the most important thing and I think it’s good. When you’re open and authentic with each other, that always takes you forward. I like his way of working, his personality and training methods. That’s a good grasp for FC Bayern.

“This season, we won games that we would probably have lost in the past. We won even when we didn’t play well. It’s important to have this consistent feeling of success, that’s Bayern-like. We have a very strong attack. In defense, we still need a bit more stability and clean sheets. We conceded many goals, but I think we’re on a good path. We’ll keep on maturing as a team. When everyone’s fit, we have a very good team.”

Ulreich fully understands that the team needs to improve, despite the solid results so far. For Tuchel, those improvements will likely determine just how hot his seat might get in the coming months.