Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against FC Augsburg right here!

Bayern Munich continue the quest to chase down Bayer Leverkusen with an away visit to Bavarian local rivals FC Aubgsurg. In truth, Augsburg are not actually rivals to a team like Bayern, but they have been exceptionally annoying to beat in the last few seasons, often taking points off their Bavarian brethren especially at home.

This week’s game could be more than annoying, as Bayern are in the midst of a full blown injury crisis. With zero natural right-backs available in the squad, Thomas Tuchel will need to get extremely creative to fill out his starting XI. With Xabi’s Leverkusen looking unbeatable, every point counts right now.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

5 Total Updates Since
Jan 25, 2024, 5:30pm CET

