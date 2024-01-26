Sacha Boey transfer to Bayern Munich is a DONE DEAL via Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano

After a whirlwind couple of days, it seems that Bayern Munich and Galatasaray have managed to find an agreement to transfer 23-year-old Sacha Boey to the Allianz Arena.

That information is according to both Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano, who have been covering the progress of the deal the entire time. Romano mentions that the agreement is currently only verbal, with paperwork yet to be completed. It seems that it should only be a formality now with an agreement in place between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Plettenberg has some additional details, reporting that Boey will sign a five-and-half-year contract until 2029 and that the transfer is “€28-29 million all-in.” Following the completion of this deal the Frenchman will be arriving for his medical on Saturday.

Now that the signing is all but completed (knock on wood), will he be able to make it to Augsburg on time for the game, with Bayern shorn of any natural right backs and in desperate need of a player like Boey? That seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened.

