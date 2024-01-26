Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, BVB’s Eden Terzic react to Jürgen Klopp announcing he will step down as Liverpool manager after this season

Jürgen Klopp shocked the footballing world by announcing that he would be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season after spending nearly nine years at the club.

Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers back in the fall of 2015 and has soared Liverpool to new heights during his tenure as manager, “turning doubters to believers” as he so zealously described in one of his first press conferences from Merseyside.

Klopp’s accompanying backroom staff at the club comprised of Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos will all also be leaving the club with the manager come the end of the season.

Per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Klopp does not plan on making a return to management for at least a year, whether that be for a club or a national team, though he has not yet confirmed if he will take as long of a sabbatical, as he did when he left Borussia Dortmund before eventually coming to Liverpool. Klopp has also stressed that he will never manager any other English club if he does come back to manage at any point.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about Klopp’s decision in the press conference ahead of the Bavarian derby against FC Augsburg and was just as shocked as everyone else to have heard the news. “I have to digest that first, I can’t say anything at the moment. Kloppo is one of the very best coaches in the world, he has always managed to influence the clubs where he worked. It’s big news,” Tuchel explained (as per @iMiaSanMa). Tuchel is no stranger to going up against Klopp during his time as manager of Mainz, Dortmund, and then Chelsea FC.

Dortmund manager Eden Terzic was also about Klopp’s announcement and he was grateful for everything he has done for not only Dortmund, but for Liverpool FC and the English Premier League.

In between Terzic and Klopp, there have been five different managers at Dortmund, including Tuchel, but Klopp still remains the last manager to have beaten Bayern Munich to the Meisterschale. “Jürgen Klopp is an outstanding person. I was lucky enough to get to know him here. He has shaped our club and Liverpool like no other. I am sure that there will be another station in his coaching life there will be a place where he will do a similarly good job,” Terzic said.

While Klopp remains to be the last non-Bayern manager to have won the Bundesliga and the domestic double in Germany, it is Xabi Alonso, who formerly played for Liverpool, that is one of the names heavily linked with succeeding Klopp at Liverpool. Alonso was a player that is very well adored by the club, the city, and the fans, who are in large parts very well aware of the success he is having at Bayer Leverkusen. He is on pace to push Bayern down to the wire in the title race this season.

On the subject of Alonso being in line to be Liverpool’s next manager, Patrick Berger of Sky Sports had this from Alonso; “I have huge respect and admiration for Jurgen. I was very surprised. My focus is Leverkusen. At the moment I am really happy here. I still have a big motivation and I am very happy with the club and the team. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I don’t really care at the moment,” Alonso explained.

Liverpool is still in the running to win the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League, which is not quite the quadruple Klopp nearly won with Liverpool in the 2021/22 season, but it would be a fairytale ending nonetheless to secure all of those trophies.

Even if he does not, there is still nothing Klopp did not win with Liverpool. He won the club’s first Premier League title in thirty years, won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, Champions League, UEFA Supercup, and FIFA Club World Cup while also taking the club to one Carabo Cup final and two Champions League finals that they did not win. He is already a legend of the game and always will be not just for the Premier League or the Bundesliga, but for the entire sport itself.