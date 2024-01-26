 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Timeline to a transfer? Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey taking shape

By CSmith1919
Galatasaray v TUMOSAN Konyaspor - Turish Super Lig Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images

As you can imagine, desperation has sunk in and Bayern Munich is pulling out all the stops to get a deal done with Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

We covered Thursday’s wheelings and dealings between Bayern Munich, Boey’s camp, and Galatasaray here, but we will use a timeline format to follow this one as it evolves over the course of today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano — Boey wants move at all costs (2:33AM EST)

Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau — Boey appears at Galatasary training (3:38AM EST)

Sacha Boey appeared at Galatasaray’s training ground this morning and is waiting for clearance to move to FC Bayern. But there is still no agreement between the clubs.

Just in case, the FCB has organized a private plane to Oberpfaffenhofen, which is available at Atatürk Airport. Boey has already spoken to Thomas Tuchel – and is now hoping for the “go” from the Gala bosses. @SkySportDE

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg — Bayern increases offer (3:57AM EST)

Sports Digitiale journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu — Galatasaray tells Boey to cancel flight to Munich (4:42AM EST)

EXCLUSIVE | Sacha Boey’s Munich flight plan was canceled upon Galatasaray’s request.

Ajansspor journalist Salim Manav — Bayern ups offer to €30M + €2 million bonus (5:25AM EST)

EXCLUSIVE | Bayern Munich’s last offer to Galatasaray for Scha Boey: 30 million Euro transfer fee plus 2 million Euro bonus.

• Galatasaray’s response is awaited. @ajansspor

Bild journalist Christian Falk — Confirmed: Boey’s flight to Munich was cancelled (5:42AM EST)

Bayern Munich press conference via @iMiaSanMia — Tuchel downplays signing (6:42AM EST)

Sports Digitiale journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu — A new flight to Germany for Boey? (6:51AM EST)

EXCLUSIVE | Bayern Munich has arranged a new flight plan for Sacha Boey.

• Sacha Boey will be at Ataturk Airport tomorrow morning at 06.00 and will fly to Munich!

Check back here regularly for the latest updates to this fast-developing saga...

