Timeline to a transfer? Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey taking shape

As you can imagine, desperation has sunk in and Bayern Munich is pulling out all the stops to get a deal done with Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

We covered Thursday’s wheelings and dealings between Bayern Munich, Boey’s camp, and Galatasaray here, but we will use a timeline format to follow this one as it evolves over the course of today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano — Boey wants move at all costs (2:33AM EST)

⤵️ Sacha Boey wants Bayern at all costs as opportunity of lifetime, Gala are informed.



Negotiations ongoing again now. Bayern hope for Boey to fly to Munich for medical later today ⤵️ https://t.co/wsQGl2c2tI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2024

Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau — Boey appears at Galatasary training (3:38AM EST)

Sacha Boey ist heute Vormittag am Trainingsgelände von Galatasaray erschienen und wartet dort auf die Freigabe für einen Wechsel zum FC Bayern. Es gibt aber noch immer kein Agreement zwischen den Vereinen.



Der FCB hat für alle Fälle eine Privatmaschine nach Oberpfaffenhofen… — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 26, 2024

Sacha Boey appeared at Galatasaray’s training ground this morning and is waiting for clearance to move to FC Bayern. But there is still no agreement between the clubs. Just in case, the FCB has organized a private plane to Oberpfaffenhofen, which is available at Atatürk Airport. Boey has already spoken to Thomas Tuchel – and is now hoping for the “go” from the Gala bosses. @SkySportDE

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg — Bayern increases offer (3:57AM EST)

News #Boey: FC Bayern have increased their offer of around €25m + €5m ✔️



Galatasaray demand €30m guaranteed +add-ons …



Negotiations ongoing. No agreement yet. The player is now at Galatasaray's training ground.@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/kWKtGWv4MJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 26, 2024

Sports Digitiale journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu — Galatasaray tells Boey to cancel flight to Munich (4:42AM EST)

ÖZEL | Sacha Boey’in Münih uçuş planı Galatasaray’ın isteği üzerine iptal edildi. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 26, 2024

EXCLUSIVE | Sacha Boey’s Munich flight plan was canceled upon Galatasaray’s request.

Ajansspor journalist Salim Manav — Bayern ups offer to €30M + €2 million bonus (5:25AM EST)

ÖZEL | Bayern Münih'in Galatasaray'a Scha Boey için son teklifi: 30 milyon Euro bonservis ücreti artı 2 milyon Euro bonus.



• Galatasaray'ın cevabı bekleniyor. @ajansspor pic.twitter.com/DH3kP4ZW7r — Salim Manav (@Salimmanav) January 26, 2024

EXCLUSIVE | Bayern Munich’s last offer to Galatasaray for Scha Boey: 30 million Euro transfer fee plus 2 million Euro bonus. • Galatasaray’s response is awaited. @ajansspor

Bild journalist Christian Falk — Confirmed: Boey’s flight to Munich was cancelled (5:42AM EST)

The flight, we had in focus for transportation of Sasha Boey to Munich, has just been canceled @BILD_Sport https://t.co/6B1pcXo1qX — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 26, 2024

Bayern Munich press conference via @iMiaSanMia — Tuchel downplays signing (6:42AM EST)

Tuchel asked whether Sacha Boey could become a Bayern player today: "I don't think we'll sign anyone today" pic.twitter.com/DlaSzpsWhO — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 26, 2024

Sports Digitiale journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu — A new flight to Germany for Boey? (6:51AM EST)

ÖZEL | Bayern Münih, Sacha Boey için yeni uçuş planı ayarladı.



• Sacha Boey yarın sabah 06.00’da Atatürk Havalimanı’nda olacak ve Münih’e uçacak! — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 26, 2024

EXCLUSIVE | Bayern Munich has arranged a new flight plan for Sacha Boey. • Sacha Boey will be at Ataturk Airport tomorrow morning at 06.00 and will fly to Munich!

