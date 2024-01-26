Breaking: Jürgen Klopp to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season, giving Bayern Munich-linked Xabi Alonso options in 2024

Bayern Munich fans beware, as huge news has come out of England. Jürgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool FC for the past nine years, has decided to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract as reported by Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) and confirmed by Liverpool themselves. Kloppo’s recently extended contract lasts until 2024 and will not be renewed.

This throws a huge spanner in the works because Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, someone whom Bayern are trying to get, mentioned that he will only coach either Bayern, Liverpool, or Real Madrid if the opportunity arises. With Carlo Ancelotti re-upping at Los Blancos and Klopp at the time safe in Liverpool, the Bavarians thought they had a free run for the Spaniard in 2024. With this, the 42-year-old now has a choice on which club he goes to.

Klopp also has options in 2024 (if he wants it); he can either take the Bayern job or the German national team job, with the former looking more plausible. Klopp could even go outside the box and take a job elsewhere as well (maybe a return to Borussia Dortmund?).

All of this indicates that current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel could find his own job in jeopardy if the club starts to look at available candidates like Klopp or Alonso, who could both be on the move for a new job in 2024/25 rather quickly given the interest both could generate.