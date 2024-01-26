Breaking: Bayern Munich rejects swap deal for Sacha Boey, but making progress on deal for Galatasaray star

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich could be getting close to a deal with Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

Once reluctant to entertain the thought of going as high a €25 million for a right-back during this transfer window, Bayern Munich might take the plunge due to a dearth of available right-backs on its roster (at least at the moment).

As we know, Bayern Munich went to the table initially with a €15 million proposal, which was swiftly shot down. Lets take a look at the timeline of events since that happened:

Bayern Munich and Boey have agreed to personal terms per Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich has an idea of what it might take to get Boey per Fabrizio Romano

Boey impressed Tuchel duriung Champions League match per Le Parisien (via @iMiaSanMia)

Galatasaray will not sell Boey at a discounted rate per journalist Nevzat Dindar (via @iMiaSanMia)

Galatasaray counters offer with swap proposal per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg

New Details #Boey: Both clubs are still apart in terms of the transfer fee. The negotiations will continue well into the night. ➡️ Galatasaray demand around €30-35m all-in at the moment ➡️ Bayern, ready to spend around €20-25m at this stage. ⚠️ Excl.: Galatasaray also inquired about a swap deal or a loan of #Mazraoui in the last talks. But Bayern rejected. NO light from Galatasaray at the moment! Verbal agreement with the player is done! Boey wants to join Bayern. Gala bosses informed ✔️ @kerry_hau | @berger_pj | @SkySportDE

As always with an evolving situation...stay tuned!

