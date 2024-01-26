Thomas Tuchel says Leon Goretzka is in direct competition with Raphaël Guerreiro at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka made his return to the starting XI in the team’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

For Goretzka, it was a solid showing. The 28-year-old completed 85% of his passes (67/79) and had two key passes, three interceptions, and made three tackles while completing two long balls as well. Moreover, Goretzka teamed with Joshua Kimmich to solidify the midfield in a physical, sometimes frantic match.

A permanent spot in the starting XI, however, is not guaranteed per Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel was direct when asked if Goretzka was competing with Guerreiro.

“Hmm, yes. That’s his best position. I don’t have a problem with Leon at all and I don’t think he has a problem with me either. He’s trained really well over the last few weeks, then he was a bit ill and he’s now come off the bench twice and started today in the English week.” Tuchel said (as captured by Tz).

Some of how this situation plays out will depend on just how deep into the doghouse Alphonso Davies is with Tuchel. Davies did not start against Union Berlin, which allowed Guerreiro to slide to left-back.

Tuchel could have a tough decision to make on Saturday against FC Augsburg.

