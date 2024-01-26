Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel wants to see better crossing, finishing after Union Berlin win

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel like a lot of what he saw from the team in its 1-0 victory over Union Berlin on Wednesday.

However, the manager would like to see better precision and efficiency from his team’s attack.

“A few more precise shots in the first half and maybe another cross where we then shot. It was difficult, it’s all about the precision of the cross. Kingsley (Coman) played too wide a couple of times and the cross to goal wasn’t precise enough. But we didn’t allow any counter-attacks today,” Tuchel said (as captured by Tz).

Specifically, Coman and Leroy Sané combined to go 0-18 on cross attempts...yikes.

Still, it did not make Tuchel think that the team was going to collapse.

“No, I thought we were completely different to against Bremen. We didn’t have our counter-attacking defense under control at all against Werder, that was better (on Wednesday). We were much more attentive today and more effective overall,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel also thought his squad let up a little in the second half against Union Berlin.

“We had a very good quarter of an hour, then we had a break in energy,” said Tuchel. “We found it difficult to keep that in. You actually have to make the decision and if you don’t, you have to try to keep the rhythm going and keep the tempo up. We didn’t do that, but it never got out of control today and we never gave up any space.”

