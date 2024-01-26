Daily Schmankerl: Transfer updates on Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, and Leroy Sané; Manchester United passing on Matthijs de Ligt; Real Madrid eyes Bayern starlet; PSG wants Leny Yoro; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is facing several key contract situations in the coming months, so let’s check in on where things stand.

Leroy Sané, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies

Sky Sport offered this information on the talented trio:

Although Christoph Freund announced talks weeks ago, according to Sky information there is radio silence between Sané and FCB. The national player has not yet received a written contract offer from the record champions, and there are not even any discussions between the club and the players. Sky learned: Sane is aiming for a long-term new contract of four to five years. England is and remains an attractive option for the former Manchester City professional (2016-2020) if an extension in Munich does not come to fruition. But one thing is also certain: the offensive star, who moved to the Isar four years ago for almost 50 million euros, feels very comfortable at FCB and gets along well with his teammates and coach Thomas Tuchel.

In addition, Bayern Munich’s offer to the Davies is “superior” to what Real Madrid is currently dangling in front of Davies’ entourage per David Ornstein of The Athletic:

As for Leon Goretzka, his situation is similar to Kimmich’s status according to Abendzeitung journo Maximilian Koch:

Kimmich & Goretzka: Bei beiden aktuell keine Abschiedsgedanken oder Gespräche mit anderen Klubs. Bayern bleibt der erste Ansprechpartner. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 25, 2024

Kimmich & Goretzka: There are currently no farewell thoughts or discussions with other clubs for either of them. Bavaria remains the first point of contact. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

Sport journalist Christopher Michel had some interesting info on why Manchester United might be balking at making a move for Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt:

News de Ligt: Yes, #MUFC have been keeping an eye on the #FCB center-back. But there are doubts: 1.) Injury proneness. 2) Lack of pace. 3) High price and the question of whether it's enough for the high intensity in the PL. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) January 22, 2024

If I was De Ligt, I wouldn’t consider a move to Old Trafford. Why? If you have been around here long enough, you might remember that the Red Devils infamously passed on an earlier signing of De Ligt because the club felt like De Ligt’s dad was overweight.

Don’t believe that old story? Check it out here.

Bayern Munich has had yet another insane week.

A loss to Werder Bremen, a win over Union Berlin, a few key injuries, a dozen or so transfer rumors...as the Talking Heads once said, “Same as it ever was.”

To help stay competitive through this stretch Bayern Munich might have to spend more money than it is really comfortable with. Needless to say, a lot can still happen...but will anything actually go down? Let’s discuss:

Analyzing the state of the team and why Thomas Tuchel still seems to be refusing to do the obvious. There could be a disconnect between Tuchel and his bosses, but no move is imminent.

Would Hansi Flick come back and would it work if he did?

Does Tuchel hate Leon Goretzka?

Examining the latest transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich.

What should Bayern Munich do with Alphonso Davies?

Is there any reason to starting being concerned with Leroy Sané?

Should we expect any surprises at the end of this transfer window?

Bayern Munich prospect Adin Ličina is drawing serious interest from Real Madrid. Ličina, a 17-year-old who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, has five goals and two assists in 11 games across all competitions this season while player for Bayern Munich’s U-19 squad:

Real Madrid will reportedly look to sign 17-year-old Bayern Munich wonderkid Adin Ličina in the summer transfer window. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Adin Ličina is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. Several other clubs are keen on signing the 17-year-old Bayern Munich wonderkid. But the Merengues are preparing their offensive to prise the teenage sensation away from the Bundesliga champions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), though, Real Madrid is not the only club considering a move for the youngster. AC Milan, FC Barcelona, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix: :

Milan are eyeing a potential move for Bayern’s 17-year-old talent Adin Ličina, considered one of the brightest prospects in the Campus. The likes of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring the player’s situation. Ličina is out of contract in June 2025. Christoph Freund and Halil Altintop want to extend his deal and avoid a repeat of the Kenan Yıldız mistake.

Lille youngster Leny Yoro was briefly linked to Bayern Munich, but Paris Saint-Germain might be the club most likely to convince him to transfer:

PSG will sit down with Lille this week to try and thrash out a deal for teenage sensation Leny Yoro, who is also wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Bayern Munich bounced back into the win column with a midweek victory over Union Berlin, which was much needed.

While not everything was great in the aftermath of the match, the boys did pick up three points. The Bavarians were dominant in the victory, but the downside was that a few players picked up injuries, which could make things interesting against FC Augsburg. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, and maybe even Joshua Kimmich.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — one back three option and one back four formation.

A prediction on the match.

Bayern Munich is seeking a new sponsor for its sleeve now that the club’s relationship with Qatar Airways is dissolving:

Bayern are still looking for a new sleeve sponsor, which doesn’t necessarily have to be an airline as was the case with Qatar Airways. The club is looking for a strategic sponsor, possibly from abroad, who would contribute to internationalization.

Nottingham Forest and Olympique Marseille appear to the be the finalists to land momma’s boy USMNT player Gio Reyna:

Nottingham Forest remain confident that they will land Borussia Dortmund winger Giovani Reyna this month, HITC Football understands. HITC Football understands that the East Midlands side, who are currently facing issues with Financial Fair Play alongside Sean Dyche’s Everton, are confident they can fend off interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille for the American’s signature. It seems that with less than a week to go, Forest are exploring the market to see what kind of talent they can bring into the club with the Borussia Dortmund forward believed to be an attainable target. So much so that, Forest have agreed a deal in principle to take Reyna on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy, as HITC revealed, but Marseille have matched their offer.

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin hooked up for a very testy makeup game, which saw the Bavarians prevail 1-0.

It was hard to pinpoint many flaws from Bayern Munich as the Rekordmeister was dominant in nearly every aspect of the match — except for the scoreboard.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode: