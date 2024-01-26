Report: Why Bayern Munich passed on Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips

Bayern Munich is expected to be active in the final hours of the January transfer window, but one position the Bavarians are not expected to make a splash signing is in midfield.

Bayern pulled out of the race for Fulham FC João Palhinha, to whom they had previously been linked, and the German champions are not making a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips either — despite the latter being said to be on the market.

Sport Bild, as usual, has the report — and even Bayern’s scouting dossier on the English international. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern distanced themselves from Kalvin Phillips even though he was available this month. The scouting reports of Bayern mentioned that Phillips was ‘technically too weak’ and not good enough in the build-up with the ball [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

Phillips, 28, had made scant appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side since making his £45m move from Leeds United two seasons ago and is now heading on loan to West Ham United. And apparently, he did not fit the profile for Thomas Tuchel either.

With the Bavarians occupied by a search for defensive reinforcements, particularly at right-back, the midfield question looks like it will be on the backburner for now. Still it will be interesting to see what kind of player Tuchel eventually targets to inject some new dimensions, and new competition, into the Leon Goretzka/Joshua Kimmich double pivot.