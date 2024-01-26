 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen in never say never mode for João Palhinha

Maybe next summer?

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen keeps his eye on the transfer market and has first hand knowledge of just how close that the Bavarians came to inking Fulham FC defensive midfielder João Palhinha last summer.

Earlier this month, there were additional rumors that Bayern Munich would take another run at the Portuguese star, but now it looks like is no longer a topic for the Bavarians. For Dreesen, though, you can never say never.

“Sometimes you see each other more than twice in life. You should never rule anything out,” the CEO told Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Dreesen, however, did indicate a move for Palhinha this month is unlikely because the club has other needs.

“Our focus is currently on the right-back position,” Dreesen remarked.

With Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele as the rumored top targets for the Bavarians, it will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich can get a deal done.

