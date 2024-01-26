Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry out to prove himself upon return

There is simply no sugarcoating or glossing over the fact that Serge Gnabry is having far from his best season at Bayern Munich during this campaign. The winger has had unfortunate injury luck, but even when he has been fully fit and healthy, he has not been as productive of a player as both Bayern and Germany know he can be.

After all, Bayern’s number 7 scored a handful of crucial goals at the end of last season’s Bundesliga title race through match week’s 30 through 34. He also provided the assist to Jamal Musiala’s match-winning and title-winning goal in the 2-1 win at FC Köln on the final match day of the season.

So far this season, Gnabry has tallied a total of just one goal and no assists from a total of 11 appearances across all competitions. His availability for Thomas Tuchel has been stop and go, though. He broke his hand in Bayern’s 4-0 first round DFB-Pokal win at SC Preußen Münster that kept him out of action for a little over a month and more recently, he has been dealing with a muscle injury ever since the middle of December. He has not featured for Bayern since the shock, 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on match week 14, during which he only clocked 5 minutes.

Per information from kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia), Gnabry is out to significantly improve his form during the second half of the season once he is back fully fit and available for selection for Tuchel. The club’s bosses will also be keeping a very close eye on him to see how his performances go to help them determine the types of decisions they will make regarding his future. They want to start making those decisions by the spring time or the start of summer time.

As it stands, Gnabry’s current contract a Bayern runs through June 2026, but the club has already confirmed the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. His presence in the squad from next season onward could certainly play into what the club decides to do with Gnabry in addition to the German international’s performances the remainder of this season.