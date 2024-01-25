Bayern Munich now pushing for Sacha Boey, less hopeful of Nordi Mukiele

Bayern Munich has still only signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur during this winter’s transfer window, but they do still have ambitions of landing a right back before the window closes. There is a possibility that Bayern’s front office and board would make the decision to cut their losses this winter and save funds for the summer transfer window, but there is technically still time left.

Per an update from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is focusing on Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey right now. The club had also been in the running to potentially sign Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain or Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United, but Boey is the sole focus for the club right now.

Per Plettenberg, PSG is increasingly reluctant to let Mukiele go this winter as they do not currently have a proper plan in place to replace him in the event he would leave the club. They do not want to wind up in a situation where they could potentially lose the former RB Leipzig defender without having an ample replacement lined up. This situation is similar to the boat Fulham was in during the closing stages of the summer transfer window when Bayern was on the verge of completing the signing of João Palhinha.

As of now, Galatasaray is actively speaking with Boey about a potential contract extension, but Bayern has also been in talks with the player trying to push through a move before the January transfer window closes. The player’s contract with the Turkish outfit is currently set to run through June 2025 and he is currently valued at around €22 million per Transfermarkt,

Per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern has submitted an official bid worth €15 million plus add-ons for the defender and that both Bayern and Galatasaray will enter negotiations to try to agree on a fee that would convince the latter to let Boey go. As Romano suggests, it will likely take a higher fee from Bayern to convince Galatasaray to let the player go.