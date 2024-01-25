According to inside information from honorary grass correspondent (full-time, unpaid position) and ESPN commentator (paid position, but far less prestigious) Archie Rhind-Tutt, there could be an issue with the playing surface at WWK Arena — site of Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg.

Simply put, this is not one fine patch of grass. For the sake of your safety and all that is right in the world, please proceed with caution. If children are around, please cover their eyes:

As pointed out by @boyern_micha, given Bayern‘s injury woes, wait until Thomas Tuchel and co turn up here on Saturday… https://t.co/90fKZr2SNs — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) January 25, 2024

Honestly, no wonder the pitch is in such bad shape...at times, it has been maintained by robots! Has anyone in Augsburg seen The Terminator? Do they know of SkyNet? Madness, I tell you:

Bavarian Grass Works is following this situation closely and — as such in times of great conflict — we might need to raise the banners. So...Bavarian Grass Works community, stand back and stand by....err, let’s rephrase that.

How about...”Grass Regulators...Mount up!”

No?

Damn, this rallying cry business is hard.

