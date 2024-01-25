Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich will miss FC Augsburg game, too, per report

When the injury gods make it rain at Bayern Munich, they really do make it pour.

With Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer already ruled out for the weekend’s match against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich’s ailing shoulder will also keep him sidelined per a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Joshua Kimmich will miss Saturday’s game against Augsburg with a minor injury to his left shoulder.

With Noussair Mazraoui on international duty with Morocco and Laimer already out, Kimmich was the next in line to man the right-back position. Now, Bayern Munich will have to put on his thinking cap.

Changing the formation to a back three is a likely solution, while Eric Dier could also potentially slide to the spot. Alphonso Davies and Raphaël Guerreiro could potentially shift from the left side to the right side as well. Tuchel could also try Frans Krätzig at the spot or call-up a player from the campus.

Whatever happens, it likely will not be totally ideal.

Want to get an idea of how Bayern Munich might line up without Kimmich, Upamecano, and Laimer? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich on Spotify or below: