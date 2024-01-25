 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is live! Check it out as Bayern Munich prepares to face off with FC Augsburg!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 29 — Analyzing the state of Bayern Munich; What’s going on with the Joshua Kimmich transfer rumors; What should Bayern do with Alphonso Davies; and MORE!

Another weekend is upon us (thankfully)...

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has had yet another insane week.

A loss to Werder Bremen, a win over Union Berlin, a few key injuries, a dozen or so transfer rumors...as the Talking Heads once said, “Same as it ever was.”

To help stay competitive through this stretch Bayern Munich might have to spend more money than it is really comfortable with. Needless to say, a lot can still happen...but will anything actually go down? Let’s discuss:

  • Analyzing the state of the team and why Thomas Tuchel still seems to be refusing to do the obvious. There could be a disconnect between Tuchel and his bosses, but no move is imminent.
  • Would Hansi Flick come back and would it work if he did?
  • Does Tuchel hate Leon Goretzka?
  • Examining the latest transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich.
  • What should Bayern Munich do with Alphonso Davies?
  • Is there any reason to starting being concerned with Leroy Sané?
  • Should we expect any surprises at the end of this transfer window?

