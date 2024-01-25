Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich bounced back into the win column with a midweek victory over Union Berlin, which was much needed.

While not everything was great in the aftermath of the match, the boys did pick up three points. The Bavarians were dominant in the victory, but the downside was that a few players picked up injuries, which could make things interesting against FC Augsburg. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, and maybe even Joshua Kimmich.

An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — one back three option and one back four formation.

A prediction on the match.

