 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is live! Check it out as Bayern Munich prepares to face off with Union Berlin.

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Welcome to the party, Eric Dier!

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich bounced back into the win column with a midweek victory over Union Berlin, which was much needed.

While not everything was great in the aftermath of the match, the boys did pick up three points. The Bavarians were dominant in the victory, but the downside was that a few players picked up injuries, which could make things interesting against FC Augsburg. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

  • A look at where each team is in the table.
  • Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s injury situation and what Thomas Tuchel might to do to work around missing Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, and maybe even Joshua Kimmich.
  • An attempt to figure out Tuchel’s lineup for the game — one back three option and one back four formation.
  • A prediction on the match.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works