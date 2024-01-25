Report: Bayern Munich wants to finish season with Thomas Tuchel, but some problems exist

According to a report from Sky Sport journalists Kerry Hau and Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich bosses are not considering any move with head coach Thomas Tuchel to relieve him of his duties at this point.

However, not everything is perfect as there could be a disconnect between some executives and the manager:

Bayern bosses want to finish the season with Thomas Tuchel. Dismissing the coach is currently not a topic. Nevertheless, the people in charge and Tuchel do not have the closest of relationships.

One of the things that seem to have irked the higher-ups was Tuchel’s recent comments on the difference between Bayern Munich in games, as opposed to training:

The coach’s recent statements about the difference between quality in training and in games were met with criticism within Bayern’s hierarchy. But the club’s bosses still believe in Tuchel’s qualities as a football coach. Tuchel also gets along very well with Christoph Freund.

The report also acknowledges that there could be a communication breakdown between Tuchel and some players, which the players would like to see the coach improve upon:

Regarding the team, there are some dissatisfied players who don’t feel close to Tuchel and would like better communication — but from a technical point of view, the majority of the squad is still convinced of him and his ideas.

Finally, the topic of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was broached, but Bayern Munich is only in the “following” stage of its interest in the former midfielder. The club ultimately hopes Tuchel will carry on and continue to be its manager:

Xabi Alonso is an interesting candidate in case Tuchel doesn’t continue beyond the summer — Bayern bosses are closely following the Spaniard’s development, but the topic is not hot yet because there’s still trust in Tuchel.

The next few weeks will likely determine how Tuchel’s legacy with Bayern Munich really starts to play out. There will adverse conditions and high stakes — and it will take a team with the coach and players and acting in unison if any trophies are to be won this season.

