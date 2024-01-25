 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Update: Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, could miss up to three weeks; Konrad Laimer might miss up to six weeks

A couple of injuries has thinned the roster ou at Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Update —6:55PM EST: Laimer could be out longer

Well, about those hits that keep on coming...they apparently won’t stop.

According to an update from the Sky Sport tandem of Kerry Hau and Sarah Wieczorek, Bayern Munich right-back/midfielder Konrad Laimer could miss up to six weeks!

Konrad #Laimer is threatened with a break of up to 6 weeks. The Austrian tore a muscle fiber in his calf in the 1-0 win against Union Berlin and the tendon is also affected.

@kerry_hau @SkySportDE

The hits keep on coming for Bayern Munich.

With Kim Min-jae and Noussair Mazraoui off on international duty, the club’s backline is already extremely thin when it comes to depth.

As was stated in the immortal cinematic masterpiece Spaceballs, the situation has gone from “suck to blow.”

During Wednesday’s Bundesliga match against Union Berlin, Dayot Upamecano (hamstring) and Konrad Laimer (calf) both picked up injuries, which keep them sidelined for multiple weeks according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Dayot Upamecano will be sidelined for around three weeks with a hamstring strain. Konrad Laimer could be out for two to three weeks with a calf injury.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier will likely get the nod to replace Upamecano, but the right-back situation is far less clear. The best current solution would be be to use Joshua Kimmich in the role.

Will the transfer market bring in any additional bodies in the next few days?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

