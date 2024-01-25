Tempers flare in Bayern Munich’s win over Union Berlin! Thomas Tuchel and Nenad Bjelica react to shove on Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich shook off the hangover from the shock 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen last weekend with their 1-0 win over Union Berlin at the Allianz. While it might not have been the most convincing of performances from Thomas Tuchel’s side, they reclosed the gap on Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga table to just four points thanks to Raphaël Guerreiro’s 46th minute goal.

Bayern should have had more to show from their 10 shots registered on target, but Tuchel would be foolish not to be happy with three points and a clean sheet to take into the weekend clash at FC Augsburg.

Harry Kane thought he had scored Bayern’s second goal of the match in the 55th minute, but Leroy Sané was adjudged to have been fractionally offside, thus the goal was ruled out after video assist review. Roughly ten minutes later it was again Sané that was at the center of a moment of controversy when tempers boiled over resulting in the sending off of Union Berlin manager Nenad Bjelica.

During the incident, Sané was trying to retrieve the ball from Bjelica for a Bayern throw-in, but the Union manager did not initially let the winger have the ball, which resulted in Sané reaching for the ball, Bjelica subsequently pushing him, and then shoving his hand on Sané’s face. It was a moment of madness from the Union manager that resulted in a bit of a coming together between both sets of players before all was said and done.

After the match, Bjelica knew what he had done was wrong and admitted that his emotions got the best of him, as he was still upset about Union not being awarded a penalty moments before the incident when Konrad Laimer had a coming together with Kevin Behrens in Bayern’s box.

“He (Sané) pushed me in my zone and then I reacted. But that’s unacceptable, what I did was intolerable. I understand the red card. I was still angry about the penalty scene,” Bjelica said in his recollection of what unfolded (via @iMiaSanMia).

Union defender Kevin Vogt was also apologetic for his manager’s actions, but he did not absolve Sané of any blame. “Our coach knows that he can’t do that, there are no two opinions. But Sané cleverly provoked that,” he explained, as per Sky Sports’ Kerry Hau.

When Tuchel was asked about the incident, he took the diplomatic route and refused to comment too much on what unfolded. He perhaps held back just a little bit from how he really felt. “Not good. It’s hard to defend him. I don’t want to say anything about it now, I don’t need to add fuel to the fire,” he said (Tz).

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: