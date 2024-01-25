 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is live! Check it out as Bayern Munich prepares to face off with Union Berlin.

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka talks starting role, transfer rumors, and win over Union Berlin

Bayern Munich picked up a 1-0 victory.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka returned to the starting lineup in his team’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

For the 28-year-old, it felt good to be back in the XI.

“It was important to show a reaction and especially to get the three points. You can’t expect everything to be great from one day to the next. But it was a confident performance,” Goretzka said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course it’s a good feeling (to start). The coach told me [I would start] during the team meeting. My goal is to be a regular starter.”

That last statement is either eye-opening or sad...it is hard to discern which, but moving on...

Goretzka was also asked about a budding duel with Raphael Guerreiro for a starting role. As expected, that was not a topic that he wanted to dive too far into.

“You have to ask the coach about that,” Goretzka said (as captured by Tz). “I think I know what I have to do and continue on the path I took in the summer.”

Goretzka also addressed the rumors that he was open to a transfer.

“I don’t know where that comes from. But I’m not thinking about that, that’s not up for discussion for me,” Goretzka told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 18 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works