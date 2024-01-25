Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich, and Konrad Laimer injured following 1-0 victory over Union Berlin

In typical Bayern Munich fashion, the injury gods have struck once again.

This time, they did not claim one but three players!

Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer all suffered injuries during Bayern’s 1-0 victory against Union Berlin.

Let’s start with the worst news first.

According to FC Bayern and DFB reporter Patrick Strasser (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Upamecano may be facing “weeks”on the sidelines as opposed to just “days.”

This is terrible timing.

With Kim Min-jae still in action with South-Korea at the Asian Cup, Bayern is already thinly spread at centre-back. That leaves Bayern with the injury prone Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier to deputise at the back until Kim returns.

In the right-back position (Bayern’s other precarious position), Konrad Laimer suffered a late knock, forcing a substitution in the 86th minute.

An injury to Laimer would be a massive blow. With Noussair Mazraoui already injured and a potential injury to Kimmich, that leaves Bayern with no natural or even semi-natural options at right-back.

At the time of writing not much is known about Laimer’s but tests will be conducted on Thursday, which should shed some light, not just on Laimer’s situation but Upamecano and Kimmich as well.

Speaking of Kimmich, the midfielder is convinced that his shoulder injury is “nothing” but he will know for certain after the aforementioned tests are conducted on Thursday.

Bayern could seriously use some more cover across the defence. The time ticking down on the January transfer window and the injuries are piling up. Bayern’s transfer board may seriously have to put pedal to the metal before the injury gods claim any more victims.

