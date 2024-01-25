“A very proud moment for me and my family” — Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier on making debut

Eric Dier officially made his debut for Bayern Munich after subbing in for Dayot Upamecano, who was unable to continue following a hamstring injury sustained in the first half against FC Union Berlin.

The 30-year-old Englishman enjoyed a solid debut, winning 100% of his ground duels while enjoying a 91% pass accuracy after completing 40 of his 44 passes.

According to Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Dier was “very proud” to make his debut for Die Roten, particularly in the Allianz Arena and hopes he can “continue to help the team” moving forward.

The former Spurs man will certainly get his wish as reports suggest that Upamecano may be sidelined for “weeks” as opposed to “days”.

Dier went on to comment on the quick substitution, saying, “I was ready, but I was glad that I didn’t have to come in until after the break. But I was there immediately.”

Seeing the first half from the bench was certainly beneficial for Dier. This allowed him time to analyse the game to be better prepared should he have been needed, and needed he was.

The Englishman was also asked about how the Bundesliga compares to the Premier League. Dier deflected the question well, stating that it is “different” but still boasts teams that are “technically very good” but ultimately needs “more games to understand better”.

One thing is for sure. Bayern will absolutely need Dier in the weeks to come, so let’s hope that he adapts to the Bundesliga swiftly and continues to help Bayern to many more clean sheets!

