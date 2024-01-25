Thomas Tuchel commends Bayern Munich’s control against Union Berlin

In many ways, Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin felt like a typical Thomas Tuchel victory: A dominant display on the ball followed by an inability to find the back of the net.

The Bayern head coach did not seem to be too bothered by the lack of goals and rather chose to praise his sides ability to control the game. “I have no problem with the game. We played very carefully and were very disciplined. We had good chances to score, but we lacked precision.We had the game under control,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia via Sky Sport).

Despite Bayern’s troubles to put the ball in the back of the net, the doughnut shaped number on Union’s side of the scoreline suggests Bayern put in a solid defensive performance at least. Thomas Tuchel acknowledged Bayern’s defence, stating that, “We didn’t allow any counterattacks at all.”

A this point it is relieving to see that Bayern still have a clean sheet in them. Granted, Union Berlin didn’t exactly shower themselves in glory when it comes to attacking threat.

“Overall it was okay. There was a break in the energy towards the end of the game and it somehow got slower — but it never lost control today,” Tuchel said.

Even slower than Bayern normally is? Frightening.

Jokes aside. While the scoreline certainly isn’t flattering, it is a victory nevertheless.

With a solid defensive performance, this may be the foundation Bayern needs to move ahead in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen, who are just four points ahead of Die Rekordmeister.

