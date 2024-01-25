Bayern Munich’s benching of Alphonso Davies might have been a long time coming

A somewhat surprising lineup decision for Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the team’s 1-0 win over Union Berlin was leaving Alphonso Davies on the bench in favor of Raphaël Guerreiro.

Sure, Davies has had some rough moments this season and he was coming off of a match where he was beaten for the game-winning goal by Werder Bremen’s Mitchell Weiser, but he has been a longtime fixture in the lineup for the Bavarians.

With rumors circulating that the Canadian left-back might want to transfer away from the club this summer, though, it was assumed by some that Bayern Munich might not want to risk alienating the 23-year-old at such a tenuous time.

Think again.

Per kicker journalist Georg Holzner, the decision to bench Davies was just the latest warning shot fired at Davies and his camp. Back in December, Bayern Munich let Davies and his representation know that the club was not happy with his performances during the Hinrunde:

❗️Trainer Thomas #Tuchel nimmt Alphonso #Davies aus der Startelf. Nach @kicker-Informationen haben die Bayernbosse dem Management des Kanadiers schon vor Weihnachten mitgeteilt, dass sie mit den Leistungen des 23-Jährigen keineswegs zufrieden sind. #fcbayern ⚪️ — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) January 24, 2024

Coach Thomas #Tuchel takes Alphonso #Davies from the starting eleven. According to @kicker information, the Bayern bosses informed the Canadian’s management before Christmas that they were by no means satisfied with the 23-year-old’s performance. #fcbayern

A dynamic talent, who has still probably not reached his potential as a player, Davies can be an absolute gamechanger for the Bavarians when he is at his best. Can he get back on the pathway to progression and evolve as a player? Or...will this temporary setback lead to a longer-term issue between his camp and the club?

Hopefully, Davies can rebound and put an end to any of those discussions — with the exception of any talk about a new contract.

