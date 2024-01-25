Report: Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG want Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

An alleged disconnect between Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and head coach Thomas Tuchel has the rumor mill overflowing with stories of where the Germany international could land if he decides to move on.

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk is reporting that both Liverpool FC and Manchester City are eager to bring in Kimmich. It is unclear, however, if the two English powers would be willing to pay for the soon-to-be 29-year-old this summer or if the plan would be to wait until 2025 and get him on a free transfer.

Some of the most recent reports linking Kimmich to FC Barcelona indicate that the Catalans would prefer to wait until the summer of 2025 in an attempt to keep costs down. It could be assumed that Bayern Munich would prefer to sell Kimmich during the summer of 2024 rather than risk losing him for free in 2025. Kimmich is far too valuable a commodity to let that happen.

Regardless, here is what Falk tweeted regarding Manchester City and Liverpool:

True✅ Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Joshua Kimmich @FCBayern (28, contract til 2025) for Summer #EnglischeWoche @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 24, 2024

Aside of the drawing power of the Premier League, Kimmich would seemingly have a level of comfort with both Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool. Kimmich played under Guardiola during his early years at Bayern Munich, while Klopp, a German, is rumored to be a fan of Kimmich.

Falk also noted that Paris Saint-Germain is also a fan of Kimmich:

For our french Follower: @PSG_inside is also interested in Joshua Kimmich for Summer @ActuFoot_ https://t.co/7IaM7DRwXy — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 24, 2024

Even with all of that floating around, though, Kimmich might really just want to stay put in Bavaria because of connection with the club and comfortable style of life.

Undoubtedly, Kimmich’s status will a subject for fans to following in the coming months.