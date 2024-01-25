 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich could wind up bagging their winter search for a right-back

The club doesn’t want to wind up spending too much money on a defender they might not need in the long run.

Annual General Meeting FC Bayern Munich Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images

The plan for this winter’s transfer window for Bayern Munich has always been to try to land a right back. More specifically, Thomas Tuchel prefers a defender that can play both right back and center back, much like both Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić were able to do when they were still with the club.

Over the course of this month, Bayern has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele, Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier, and Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey, but all three players are proving to be more difficult to get than Bayern might have anticipated. As of yet, they have still only signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, though they did also announce the appointment of Maax Eberl as a board member for sport; he is set to start no later than April 1st in his new role.

Per new information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is out of the running for Trippier:

Plettenberg is also reporting that not much progress has been made with Mukiele:

Nordi #Mukiele, he’s still pushing for his move to FC Bayern! The player is still optimistic…

As reported: There were talks with PSG in the last days but little progress. Demands are still too high. Nevertheless, Bayern is working on a solution. Clubs in talks about the loan structure.

Asked whether there’s still hope for Mukiele, Freund answered with ‘Yes’ to Sky. But it’s complicated.

Trippier, 100 % off ✔️

@SkySportDE

Bayern also has the thought process that if they can save money during the winter transfer window by not going for a right back, they could have more funds to invest in the market during the summer transfer window. By then, they might also have some confirmed outbound players that could bring in an influx of cash to be reinvested into the squad as well.

Of course, if Konrad Laimer is injured enough to miss significant time, Bayern Munich might just have to pay an amount that it might not be totally comfortable with.

