Bayern Munich could wind up bagging their winter search for a right-back

The plan for this winter’s transfer window for Bayern Munich has always been to try to land a right back. More specifically, Thomas Tuchel prefers a defender that can play both right back and center back, much like both Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić were able to do when they were still with the club.

Over the course of this month, Bayern has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele, Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier, and Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey, but all three players are proving to be more difficult to get than Bayern might have anticipated. As of yet, they have still only signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, though they did also announce the appointment of Maax Eberl as a board member for sport; he is set to start no later than April 1st in his new role.

Per new information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is out of the running for Trippier:

Christoph Freund confirms our exclusive news from today. Kieran #Trippier to FC Bayern, off!



The topic Trippier „has been resolved (…) We only do what we're 100% convinced of“, he told Sky. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/abNUS48PD4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 24, 2024

Plettenberg is also reporting that not much progress has been made with Mukiele:

Nordi #Mukiele, he’s still pushing for his move to FC Bayern! The player is still optimistic …



As reported: There were talks with PSG in the last days but little progress. Demands are still too high. Nevertheless, Bayern is working on a solution. Clubs in talks about the loan… pic.twitter.com/CVTvefO2jJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 24, 2024

Nordi #Mukiele, he’s still pushing for his move to FC Bayern! The player is still optimistic… As reported: There were talks with PSG in the last days but little progress. Demands are still too high. Nevertheless, Bayern is working on a solution. Clubs in talks about the loan structure. Asked whether there’s still hope for Mukiele, Freund answered with ‘Yes’ to Sky. But it’s complicated. Trippier, 100 % off ✔️ @SkySportDE

Bayern also has the thought process that if they can save money during the winter transfer window by not going for a right back, they could have more funds to invest in the market during the summer transfer window. By then, they might also have some confirmed outbound players that could bring in an influx of cash to be reinvested into the squad as well.

Of course, if Konrad Laimer is injured enough to miss significant time, Bayern Munich might just have to pay an amount that it might not be totally comfortable with.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: