Vote! Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Union Berlin: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich got back to its winning ways in a thoroughly unconvincing 1-0 home win over Union Berlin.

Germany men’s national team manager Julian Nagelsmann watched as his former team took care of business in a Hinrunde match rescheduled from December due to a snowstorm. But it must have been a hard watch.

Thomas Tuchel’s lineup turned heads by excluding Alphonso Davies in favor of Raphäel Guerreiro at left-back, but it was ultimately vindicated after the Portuguese international pounced on a rebound to score the game’s only goal. Harry Kane, bereft of service for most of the match, ended goalless — though he did have one strong finish ruled out due to a Leroy Sané offside.

Kane’s teammate Eric Dier made his debut in Bayern colors after a slight injury concern for center-back Dayot Upamecano. By the time the game was over, we got a look at an Aleksander Pavlović/Leon Goretzka double pivot in midfield, with Joshua Kimmich at right-back. Thomas Müller nearly found his way to a Müller-esque goal, but like so many of Bayern’s chances, ended up in nothing.

How did everyone do? Here’s how kicker saw it. Have your say below the jump!

Loading…

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: