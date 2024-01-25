 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vote! Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Union Berlin: Community player ratings

When will Bayern find the next gear?

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich got back to its winning ways in a thoroughly unconvincing 1-0 home win over Union Berlin.

Germany men’s national team manager Julian Nagelsmann watched as his former team took care of business in a Hinrunde match rescheduled from December due to a snowstorm. But it must have been a hard watch.

Thomas Tuchel’s lineup turned heads by excluding Alphonso Davies in favor of Raphäel Guerreiro at left-back, but it was ultimately vindicated after the Portuguese international pounced on a rebound to score the game’s only goal. Harry Kane, bereft of service for most of the match, ended goalless — though he did have one strong finish ruled out due to a Leroy Sané offside.

Kane’s teammate Eric Dier made his debut in Bayern colors after a slight injury concern for center-back Dayot Upamecano. By the time the game was over, we got a look at an Aleksander Pavlović/Leon Goretzka double pivot in midfield, with Joshua Kimmich at right-back. Thomas Müller nearly found his way to a Müller-esque goal, but like so many of Bayern’s chances, ended up in nothing.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

