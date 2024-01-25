Match awards from AS Roma 2 - Bayern Munich 2 in the Women’s Champions League

Jersey Swap: Manuela Giugliano

Roma’s #10 was everywhere on the day, pulling the strings and active and physical on and off the ball. She was also central to Roma’s key moments in the match.

Early on, Giugliano found Evelyne Viens in space on an early dangerous counter — a simple pass, but one that kept the chance going at the right pace. For Roma’s first goal, she sprung into action as soon as Bayern Munich’s Tuva Hansen passed out to Georgia Stanway, and she pounced on Stanway’s loose back-pass before supplying the assist. Finally, three minutes into stoppage time she broke Bayern’s hearts by scoring Roma’s second herself, ghosting behind Pernille Harder right in front of goal to do so. An impressive performance to help keep her side alive in the group.

Die Kaiserin: Mala Grohs

Bayern’s keeper did not have much to do for stretches of the game...until she did. Grohs ended the game with four saves in all, including one right after Bayern scored their first equalizer. The ending to the game was frenetic, concentration levels were dipping, and Grohs spared the Bavarians what could have easily been a loss. And there was relatively little she could have done on both concessions.

Die Fußballgöttin: Giulia Gwinn

Technically a right-back, but Gwinn spent a good amount of time in the opponent’s half. Her accuracy (three key passes) as well as tenaciousness (six ground duels won out of seven) earn her a nod here over a midfield that, outside of crunching fouls and challenges, and recycling possession, was too anonymous on the day. Gwinn’s early cross aimed for Lea Schüller was a golden chance for Bayern to set the tone early, and her influence on the right side of the pitch points to a way forward for the adrift Bavarians.

And, of course, she supplied the heroics in the end — delivering the free kick that resulted in Bayern’s second equalizer.

Die Bomberin: Pernille Harder

Bayern’s most enterprising player on the day. Harder was at the center of the action for the Bavarians, winning a couple of yellow cards with her dangerous movement and carving out a number of chances on a day largely devoid of serious ones. Harder finally found the breakthrough with her excellent cross near the end of the match that resulted in Bayern’s first equalizer.

Meister of the Match: Lea Schüller

It was almost a miserable 90’ for the Bayern striker, who struggled mightily in front of goal in the few opportunities that came her way. But such is the life of a striker. Schüller struck paydirt in the end — not once, but twice, both times equalizing for the Bavarians and rescuing them from the prospect of what was looking like certain defeat. Two goals, three shots on target, all of them fantastic chances...and over the course of the last few matches, a return to her goal-scoring ways. Bayern will need her to keep this up.