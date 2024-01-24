Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show – Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin hooked up for a very testy makeup game, which saw the Bavarians prevail 1-0.

It was hard to pinpoint many flaws from Bayern Munich as the Rekordmeister was dominant in nearly every aspect of the match — except for the scoreboard.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup and the differences between this match and how Tuchel aligned the squad last weekend vs. Werder Bremen.

A rundown of the subs and scoring (this game felt like Bayern Munich should have scored more goal, right?).

Raphaël Guerreiro took advantage of his opportunity didn’t he?

Some thoughts on why the game was a dominant effort, but somehow left us feeling a little unfulfilled.

