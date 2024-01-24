 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is live! Check it out as Bayern Munich prepares to face off with Union Berlin.

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show – Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

A win is a win...

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin hooked up for a very testy makeup game, which saw the Bavarians prevail 1-0.

It was hard to pinpoint many flaws from Bayern Munich as the Rekordmeister was dominant in nearly every aspect of the match — except for the scoreboard.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup and the differences between this match and how Tuchel aligned the squad last weekend vs. Werder Bremen.
  • A rundown of the subs and scoring (this game felt like Bayern Munich should have scored more goal, right?).
  • Raphaël Guerreiro took advantage of his opportunity didn’t he?
  • Some thoughts on why the game was a dominant effort, but somehow left us feeling a little unfulfilled.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 15 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works