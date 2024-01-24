Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show – Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich and Union Berlin hooked up for a very testy makeup game, which saw the Bavarians prevail 1-0.
It was hard to pinpoint many flaws from Bayern Munich as the Rekordmeister was dominant in nearly every aspect of the match — except for the scoreboard.
Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:
- A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup and the differences between this match and how Tuchel aligned the squad last weekend vs. Werder Bremen.
- A rundown of the subs and scoring (this game felt like Bayern Munich should have scored more goal, right?).
- Raphaël Guerreiro took advantage of his opportunity didn’t he?
- Some thoughts on why the game was a dominant effort, but somehow left us feeling a little unfulfilled.
Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.
Loading comments...