Match awards from Bayern Munich’s testy 1-0 win over Union Berlin

Bayern Munich edged past Union Berlin 1-0 in a one-sided affair. Raphaël Guerreiro’s 46th minute goal broke the deadlock and put Bayern four points behind league-leading Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern outshot Union Berlin 22-4 but continued to struggle to create high percentage situations, including a failure to convert on 12 corner kicks.

Jersey Swap: Christopher Trimmel

Union Berlin did not have any spectacular individual performances, so the award goes to the team captain for keeping the squad composed despite the early injury to Kevin Volland and ridiculous red card earned by manager Nenad Bjelica for shoving Leroy Sane in the face (twice!). Union Berlin never really came out of its defensive shell and avoided giving up quality chances to Bayern’s possession-based attack.

Der Kaiser: Manuel Neuer

Bayern’s defense only gave up one shot on goal, but Neuer came up big again. The deflected cross skipped to the far post to a wide open Jerome Roussillon, who was stonewalled by Bayern’s sliding captain. If Bayern’s attackers cannot remember how to find the back of the net, Neuer will have to continue playing the hero in these tight contests.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

In a match that saw Bayern register a season-high possession rate, Kimmich kept the ball flowing side to side with little chance of interception. It’s not the sexiest job in the world, but Kimmich fulfilled his role. Hopefully the shoulder injury sustained in stoppage time doesn’t linger. Although fans would not be opposed to seeing a little more Aleksandar Pavlović.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

This would have been a less debatable choice if Harry Kane had scored on his left-footed laser instead of hitting the post or if Leroy Sane had not been offside on Kane’s overturned goal. In the 85th minute, Kane also failed to anticipate Konrad Laimer’s cross and the ball ricocheted off his legs. Despite the missed opportunities, Kane was the only Bayern attacker who was able to create decent chances inside the box.

Meister of the Match: Raphaël Guerreiro

Guerreiro got the starting nod at left-back over scapegoat Alphonso Davies and rewarded Thomas Tuchel with the opening goal. The forward run and pass to Harry Kane was fantastic, but Guerreiro was also tasked with burying Kane’s rebound. Outside of the game winner, Guerreiro showed his quality, pace, and ingenuity all over the pitch.