Bayern Munich Alumni Verbal Spat Club: Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Xavi at odds in FC Barcelona locker room?

Sometimes, it is fair to wonder if former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski longs for his days in Bavaria.

In the midst of a tumultuous campaign in Catalonia with FC Barcelona, Lewandowski is reportedly among the players at odds with Barca manager Xavi.

The latest story coming out of Spain is from Bar Canaletes, as captured by Football Espana. If true, the gist of the news is that Lewandowski and — maybe — Frenkie de Jong openly challenged Xavi’s decision-making in front of the whole squad:

It does not take a genius to work out that Barcelona has not been the happiest dressing room of late, but details have slowly been seeping into the public domain that all is not well in Can Barca. The latest, from Bar Canaletes, is the first of players openly challenging Xavi Hernandez in front of the rest of the team. Previously there had been reports of the likes of İlkay Gündoğan and Robert Lewandowski not being altogether enamoured with Xavi’s management and setup. Indeed the Polish striker publicly said that the Blaugrana are not giving him enough service at the beginning of the season.

Hmmm...where have we heard that before? Let’s move on:

Lewandowski was at the heart of the issue here, too. During their latest podcast, Bar Canaletes detail that after Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Unionistas de Salamanca, Lewandowski commented to Xavi, loud enough for the other players to hear, that he was surprised that they did not choose a stronger line-up, bring as the Copa del Rey is the trophy they have the best shot at.

Undoubtedly, the details are sketchy, so there should be a few grains of taken with the report. Let’s indulge for fun, though.

From there, things apparently escalated a bit from there, though, as an unnamed player (who Bar Canaletes seemed to infer was De Jong), backed up Lewandowski’s dissent:

Xavi responded that he had analysed the match with the staff, and together they had concluded that it was the best XI for the match. At which point one of the Barcelona captains, ‘who is blonde and Dutch’ (Frenkie de Jong), comments that ‘it is isn’t the first time Xavi and his staff have analysed things badly’. Following that comment, Sporting Director Deco, Vice-President Rafa Yuste and President Joan Laporta come into the dressing room. Deco tries to calm the situation, listening to the players and talking with both sides, but emphasis is made on the point that at no point does Deco back Xavi as the manager.

True? Not true? Who knows. It would not be a shock to Lewandowski making his feelings known in an abrasive manner either way.

And they call Bayern Munich, FC Hollywood...