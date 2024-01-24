Report: Assan Ouédraogo’s family scared he would get Arp’d at Bayern Munich

Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouédraogo was linked to Bayern Munich quite a few times toward the end of 2023, but according to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the youngster is more likely to move to RB Leipzig or Eintracht Frankfurt:

Assan Ouédraogo and his family are unconvinced of a move to Bayern. They do not see the ideal development opportunities in Munich due to the many stars in the team and the constant pressure around the club. The example of Fiete Arp, who was lured to Bayern with a big salary in 2019 and ended up not making any league appearance, puts them off. A move to RB Leipzig or Eintracht Frankfurt is much more realistic.

The comparison to Arp is an interesting one. Arp made his way to Bayern Munich from Hamburger SV and was considered not just a bright prospect, but a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Upon arriving in Bavaria, Arp had a strong training camp, followed by solid showings in preseason matches against both Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, playing as both a striker and as a wing.

From there, however, things fell apart. Instead of a spot with the first team, the decision was made to have Arp play with Bayern Munich II, which — he later admitted — had an effect on the youngster.

Bad luck with injuries and extended illnesses wreaked havoc on his development and the youngster was soon an afterthought on campus before being loaned out and eventually dumped for free to Holstein Kiel.

It was truly a cautionary tale for any young player, whose mindset was not quite ready to deal with the adversity that can come along with a move to Bayern Munich. For Ouédraogo’s family, the story seems to have resonated with the primary lesson being about making such a big move so early in a player’s career.

As for Arp, he was having a very solid season for Holstein Kiel in 2. Bundesliga with five goals and one assist through 10 games across all competitions. However, Arp suffered yet another untimely injury last week when he tore a tendon — ensuring that, once again, the #ArpTrain has been derailed by horrid luck.

Arp’s timetable for a return is unknown.

