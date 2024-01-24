Conflicting reports on the future of Leon Goretzka with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was left out of the team’s starting XI in consecutive matches to start the second half of the season in a set of decisions by head coach Thomas Tuchel that struck many observers as odd.

In his pregame press conference for today’s Union Berlin match, Tuchel described Goretzka as “ill” last weekend when asked why the Germany international did not get the call to face Werder Bremen.

While Goretzka did eventually make a substitute appearance, his benching became a hot topic among fans and pundits alike — especially give that it is not the first time that Tuchel has seemingly banished Goretzka to the bench out of nowhere.

However, the situation is not taking its toll on Goretzka’s desire to stay at Bayern Munich yet. According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau, Goretzka is not even considering a move away from the club:

Ein Abschied vom FC Bayern steht für Leon Goretzka nach wie vor nicht zur Debatte – weder jetzt noch im Sommer. Es gibt keinen Kontakt zu anderen Vereinen und auch keine Gespräche mit dem FCB über seine Zukunft. Wie schon vor der Saison: Goretzka will nicht klagen, sondern den… — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 24, 2024

Leaving FC Bayern is still out of the question for Leon Goretzka - neither now nor in the summer. There is no contact with other clubs and no discussions with FCB about his future. As before the season: Goretzka doesn’t want to complain, but rather accepts the competition and stays in Munich. @SkySportDE

However, not all of the stories in Germany are consistent with Hau’s version of Goretzka’s future. Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl are reporting that Goretzka is, in fact, open to a move and is thinking about the Premier League:

After he refused to leave Bayern last summer, Leon Goretzka is now open to the idea and is considering a move to the Premier League. Goretzka is under contract at Bayern until 2026.

Where does the truth lie? Fans might not know until much later in the season.

